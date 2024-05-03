Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.42

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 1154107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. TD Cowen cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $462,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 669,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

