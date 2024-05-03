Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.