Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 507,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,663. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $480,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,881 shares of company stock worth $21,965,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

