Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EFAS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 2,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93.
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
