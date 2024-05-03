GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $118.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,443. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,890,000 after purchasing an additional 674,719 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

