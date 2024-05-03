GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,443. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

