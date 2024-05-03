Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32 on May 8th

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3183 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.76. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $47.12.
