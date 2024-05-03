Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Gary Guidry Buys 490 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.92) per share, with a total value of £4,258.10 ($5,348.70).
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
GTE remained flat at GBX 657.50 ($8.26) during trading hours on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 381.01 ($4.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 657.50 ($8.26). The stock has a market cap of £212.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4,383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.39.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
