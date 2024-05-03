Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Gary Guidry Buys 490 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.92) per share, with a total value of £4,258.10 ($5,348.70).

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE remained flat at GBX 657.50 ($8.26) during trading hours on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 381.01 ($4.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 657.50 ($8.26). The stock has a market cap of £212.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4,383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.39.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

