Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,900.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,823. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.62. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitecap Resources

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.