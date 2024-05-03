Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,402 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 194,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

