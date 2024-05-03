Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

