Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.76% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

