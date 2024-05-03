Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $102.30 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

