Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after buying an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 162.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,204,000 after buying an additional 384,744 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.82.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.