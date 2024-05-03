Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 731,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

AGCO Trading Down 1.3 %

AGCO stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.