Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.