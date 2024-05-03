Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

