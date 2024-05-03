Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 13,725 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.01 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

