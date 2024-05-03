Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.66 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

