Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

