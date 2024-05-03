Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,092 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,082 shares of company stock worth $2,584,060. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.