Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,444,000 after acquiring an additional 717,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $34,335,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

