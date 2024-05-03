Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.555 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.2 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.23. 1,202,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$37.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.20.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402. 70.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

