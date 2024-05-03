Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.42

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $28.23. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 3,709 shares trading hands.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

About Greene County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $360,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

