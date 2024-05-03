Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.42

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $28.23. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 3,709 shares trading hands.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
