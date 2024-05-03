Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Greenlane Renewables to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.30 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 51.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 6.3 %

GRN stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.40. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

