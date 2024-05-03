Gritstone bio (GRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Gritstone bio to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 147.22% and a negative net margin of 847.24%. On average, analysts expect Gritstone bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 480,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,339. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRTS

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.