GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,728.50 ($21.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,662.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,556.29. The stock has a market cap of £70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,729.50 ($21.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

