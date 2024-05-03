GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3762 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GSK has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GSK to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 725,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,833. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

