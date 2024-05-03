Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $30.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $18.58 on Monday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

