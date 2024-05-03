Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

GUG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 50,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

