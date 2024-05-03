HC Wainwright Increases Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target to $12.00

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Longeveron stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Longeveron will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

In other news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $250,000.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.