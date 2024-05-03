HC Wainwright Increases Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target to $12.00

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.
Longeveron Stock Performance
Longeveron stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Longeveron will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.