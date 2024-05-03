HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

HCA stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

