HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $308.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.