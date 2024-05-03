HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,721 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of HDFC Bank worth $284,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,091. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.