Head to Head Review: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) vs. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A Teleflex $2.97 billion 3.15 $356.33 million $7.53 26.40

Volatility and Risk

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

CVR Medical has a beta of 22.47, suggesting that its share price is 2,147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 3 6 0 2.67

Teleflex has a consensus price target of $267.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.57%.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A Teleflex 11.98% 14.98% 8.87%

Summary

Teleflex beats CVR Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. It also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart support devices, and peripheral intervention and mechanical circulatory support platform that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded pumps and catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. The company provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. It also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings; urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

