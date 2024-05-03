Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Wedbush

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,488,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 87,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

