Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan Buys 2,000 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $21,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,205.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $836.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.66. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 133.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

