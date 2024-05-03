Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

HTGC stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 133.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

