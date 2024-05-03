Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.87. 284,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,052. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

