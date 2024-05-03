Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,910 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Allegion by 367.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 252,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

