Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,545 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.