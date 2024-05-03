Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,978 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,856,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.49. 90,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,672. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.67.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

