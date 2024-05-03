Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,395 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADUS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,904. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.