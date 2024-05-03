Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,126 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $785,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,338. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $76.71. 408,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,840. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.