Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.74. 48,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.