Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.