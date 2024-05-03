Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.87. 49,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,950. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

