Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after acquiring an additional 813,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

