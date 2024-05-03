Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Exponent by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Exponent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exponent by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exponent by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 288,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.51. 69,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,021. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

