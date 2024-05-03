Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNX Resources by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,297. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

